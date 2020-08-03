NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Police have identified three people, who died in a wrong-way driver crash in Floyd County, Ind. Saturday night.

The wrong-way driver of the car struck a car driven by 21-year-old Taylor Cole, of Marengo, Ind. who was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, 22-year-old Leah Onstott of Depauw, Ind., was transported to UofL Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Two passengers were in the back seat of Cole's car and transported to Norton's Children's Hospital.

The juvenile son of Cole was pronounced dead after arriving at Norton's Hospital. The minor son of Onstott remains at Norton's Hospital in unknown condition.

According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, a White KIA Sportage SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-65 from the Lewis and Clark Pkwy.

Before police units could respond, the wrong-way drive car driven by 31-year-old Taylor Barefoot, of Louisville turned west onto I-265, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

911 callers reported a head-on collision involving the SUV and a white passenger car near the 5.4 mile-marker, police say.

ISP's preliminary investigation reveals that the care, driven by Barefoot, was in the left-hand lane, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash. Barefoot was air-lifted to University Hospital in Louisville with severe injuries.

Police say, Cole's car was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash.

I-265 was closed from the time of the crash until approximately 12:15 Sunday morning, as the investigation continued.

Investigators believe alcohol played a factor in this crash. The crash and possible criminal investigation are ongoing, ISP says.

