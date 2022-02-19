Jury convicts Louisville man in 2019 shooting injuring 2-year-old

Ismail Ali was convicted by a Jefferson County jury two years after firing a gun into a home in the 2200 block of Rowan Street, injuring the child.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has convicted a man in a 2019 shooting involving a toddler in the Portland neighborhood.

Ismail Ali was found guilty of one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon among other charges.

Police said Ali fired a gun multiple times at a home in the 2200 block of Rowan Street. A two-year-old was hit in the abdomen and also posed danger to the child’s mother.

Following witness testimony, Ali was convicted on multiple charges and recommended to serve 30 years in prison.

Ali is expected to be formally sentenced in April.

