LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the cut of a ribbon, the countdown to a fresh start for recovering addicts begins at the newest Isaiah House Chaplin Branch.

The newest treatment center in Nelson County offers 32 beds for men looking to change their lives.

“I just couldn't give up. I have a son, he's out there and with the staff and nurses, they do everything they can for you,” said Matthew Hobday, who graduated from the 28-day program Monday.

Hobday will start the long-term process at the Isaiah House main branch in Willisburg, immediately, but before his good-bye, he had a chance to say hello to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, and Attorney General Andy Beshear, who toured the center during Monday’s grand opening.

Open only a few months, Isaiah House already has a wait-list 100 names long. Jordan Wilson at Isaiah House told WHAS11 News that Hobday’s spot will be filled by the end of the day.

“People are dying every day. They call, if we have an open spot, we'll get them right in. So if someone doesn't answer the phone, we move down the list to help people as soon as they need the help,” Wilson explained.

Beshear said 32 more beds in this community are certainly a blessing.

“Thirty-two more opportunities to rebuild lives, to reunite families,” he explained.

Governor Bevin asking, how many more are necessary to help all addicts in Kentucky? The answer: at least 5,000 beds.

“So my responsibility is to make sure we use everything possible in terms of funding to a federal, state and local level to pour into programs that work,” Governor Bevin explained.

Matthew hoping he's proof that Isaiah House does work.

“It'll change your life, it really will,” Hobday said.

Currently, the facility is only open to men, but they are hoping to open a new center for women next year.

