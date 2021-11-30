LMPD: Student, staff member hurt after 'altercations' at Iroquois High School

A student and a security guard were hurt following multiple incidents at the school on Monday, according to Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student was taken to the hospital and staff member was hurt following multiple fights at Iroquois High School.

Metro Police said Fourth Division officers responded to the school just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were told by staff members that a student had been involved in some sort of fight with another student for some unknown reason.

An ambulance was called, and that student was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital at the request of their parents.

Officials also said an in-school security guard was hurt when they tried to break up another fight that also happened at the school. The guard is expected to be okay but it’s unclear in which altercation that guard was hurt in.

JCPS security is investigating.

