LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Iroquois High School is getting students on a path to a good job as they join 13 other high schools as the newest member of the Academies of Louisville.

Beginning this school year, Iroquois will focus on preparing students for careers in business, education, culinary arts, engineering, media arts, and skilled trades.

School officials said these programs are important to help prepare students for college and the workforce after they graduate.

As an academy school, Iroquois will get additional resources to support the curriculum and an academy coach.

