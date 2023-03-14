Iroquois High program aims to help students access higher education, scholarships

The Aspire Higher program helps first-generation college students and underserved population improve their college applications and scholarships.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program at Iroquois High School is built to help students navigate applying for college and scholarships so young people have access to higher education.

Last spring, 13 high-achieving juniors agreed to join the program, participating in trainings, research and mentorship opportunities.

To date, the students have received more than $2 million in scholarships.

“I’m thankful for all the opportunities with Aspire Higher because I know all the adversities of life and all of these programs, I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself,” student Nyree Damis said.

The program is currently in its first year.

First year of Aspire Higher program at ⁦@IROQUOIS_HS⁩ helps 13 seniors garner more than $2 million in scholarship offers. These four all have full rides to college. “This program gave me hope that I could do it (afford college)”. #ChangingtheNarrative #Talent pic.twitter.com/WOoUWnnaJz — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 14, 2023