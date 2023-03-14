Iroquois High program aims to help students access higher education, scholarships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new program at Iroquois High School is built to help students navigate applying for college and scholarships so young people have access to higher education.
Last spring, 13 high-achieving juniors agreed to join the program, participating in trainings, research and mentorship opportunities.
To date, the students have received more than $2 million in scholarships.
“I’m thankful for all the opportunities with Aspire Higher because I know all the adversities of life and all of these programs, I wouldn’t be able to do it by myself,” student Nyree Damis said.
The program is currently in its first year.
In the coming months, they will welcome in junior students to get them ready for applying to college next year.