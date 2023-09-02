Iroquois Amphitheater celebrates 85 years

The South Louisville staple has seen a variety of shows, movies and cultural programs during its history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been 85 years since the Iroquois Amphitheater opened to the public.

The South Louisville staple has seen a variety of performing arts and cultural programs and is now the official amphitheater for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Located in Iroquois Park, the facility underwent major upgrades in 2000 to modernize it.

Featuring music numbers from "Naughty Marrietta," "Show Boat," and "Anything Goes," WHAS11 photojournalist Elijah McKenzie shares how the "Music Under The Stars" celebration showcased the amphitheater’s rich history.

Continuing its tradition of community events, the amphitheater plans to have a free movie night on Sept. 6 that will feature Star Trek: Into Darkness.

To learn more about the Iroquois Amphitheater and events happening, click here for information.

