LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This year’s IronMan Louisville wasn’t quite a triathlon, but it didn’t stop thousands from participating in Sunday’s event.

The 13-year tradition looped around several counties surrounding Louisville.

The swimming portion was canceled due to an algae bloom in the Ohio River.

Athletes traveled from 49 states and 29 countries – regions and territories to compete in the race.

The youngest female competitor was 18-year-old Hailey Betten from Prospect while the oldest, was 77-years old.

IronMan Louisville included a 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile run.

The IronMan Foundation plans to donate 65,000 to non-profits in the greater Louisville area.

Results and winners from this race will be added when they are made available.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.