Ironman Louisville cancels 2020 triathlon, officials say it won't return in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular triathlon that brings athletes from around the world to challenge their physical fitness has been canceled.

The IRONMAN Louisville triathlon, scheduled for October, has been cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said the race will not return in 2021.

The triathlon featured a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

The event in Louisville would have offered qualifying spots to the 2021 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Officials with IRONMAN said they are working on options for future event locations in Kentucky.

Athletes who planned on participating in the Louisville triathlon will receive an email with further information.