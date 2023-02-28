Mayor Greenberg honors Louisville company Inxeption's fast growth

The digital commerce company achieved more than 200% growth in 2022's fourth quarter while surpassing a $300 million revenue run rate.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inxeption is a fast growing digital commerce company in Louisville. It's ranked Top 20 for their performance and the company is looking to expand more.

Mayor Craig Greenberg stopped by their office Tuesday morning to recognize the company for ranking 18 out of 199 companies in the southeast regional district.

"I think it's great to have the creation of new jobs here in Louisville that are just growing right now," Greenberg said. "In this office alone we have over 70 people working and they're on their way to 200 people."

The company opened it's headquarters in downtown Louisville back in September. Since then, Inxeption has achieved more than 200% growth in 2022's fourth quarter while surpassing a $300 million revenue run rate.

Josh Allen, chief commercial officer, says the company chose to open an office here in Louisville for several reasons.

"The people here have significant knowledge in distribution and manufacturing and logistics," Allen said. "There's just a bevy of individuals here in this market that help us grow the business."

Greenberg said Inxeption serves as an example that brings great growth to the downtown economy and everything the city is trying to do.

"The more companies that are going here and the more they're creating good paying career path jobs, the better our trajectory is going to be as a city," he said.

Allen and his team are grateful for the mayor's support.

"There's countless long days and nights here and to have recognition from our mayor it's just absolutely fantastic," Allen said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.