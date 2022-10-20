Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar

Christopher McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney.

McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment.

According to a news release, David Jude, managing member and chief investigator of DPJ Consulting, said while Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) conducted multiple interviews investigators believe there are other witnesses who may have useful information.

Jude added that investigators want to talk to anyone willing to speak with them, and a $5,000 reward will be offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

"Often, people think they don't know enough information to be helpful. However, sometimes the smallest detail can lead to much bigger results," Jude said in the news release.

He said their goal is to find out as much information as they can and compare their findings to the findings of LMPD.

"If there's a difference, we certainly will work with the authorities to present any new findings to them," Jude said.

Officials said the case was brought to court; however, no criminal charges were ever brought to the bouncer who claimed self-defense.

According to the news release, McKinney's death has prompted a push for "Christopher's Law" by McKinney's husband, Nick Clark.

"There is nothing written in Kentucky law regarding training requirements or regulations of nightclub or bar bouncers. Just like any other occupation requires training and skills, bouncers who are hired to keep bar patrons safe in an alcohol driven environment should not get a pass," Clark said. "Research for the need for Christopher's Law shows that many bouncers are hired by word of mouth, physical statue and through social media."

Clark said "Christopher's Law" will hold both bars and bouncers accountable requiring "de-escalation, interpersonal communication and threat mitigation training" for all bouncers.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1-855-TEAM-DPJ or email justiceforchristopher22184@gmail.com.

