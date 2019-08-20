LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bardstown Fire Department is investigating an arson case after a house being built by Brooks Houck goes up in flames.
Fire chief Billy Mattingly told WHAS11 News they received a call about the fire on Wheeling Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The house just consisted of a frame with no electric or gas running to it,
Because of that, Mattingly says the believe the fire was intentionally set.
Houck is the ex-boyfriend Crystal Rogers and was previously named a suspect in her disappearance.
Mattingly says Houck is not a suspect in this arson case, saying he had nothing to gain from the fire.
Mattingly believes disgruntled employees may be to blame.
A home adjacent to the property was also damaged.
That family was able to escape, and no one was hurt.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
RELATED: Jury finds Brooks Houck not guilty in theft case
RELATED: Brooks Houck theft trial to continue Wednesday
RELATED: Brooks Houck’s theft trial moved to Warren County
RELATED: Attorneys can't agree on venue change for Brooks Houck theft case
RELATED: Brooks Houck asks for theft case to move out of Nelson Co.
RELATED: Attorneys for ex-boyfriend of missing Bardstown woman wants change of venue in theft case
RELATED: Brooks Houck pleads "not guilty" to felony theft charges