Investigation underway after skeletal remains found in southwest Jefferson County

According to the Coroner's Office, the remains were found Saturday in the 1500 block of Crums Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found in southwest Louisville.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the remains were found Saturday in a wooded area near the 1500 block of Crums Lane.

Officials said it’s unclear how long the remains were out there.

LMPD's Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner's Office are working to determine the identity of the individual and the cause of death.

