BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police and officers from the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, according to Scotty Sharp with KSP.

According to Breckinridge County dispatch, one suspect is in critical condition after being shot by an officer on Ballman Farm Rd. No officers were hurt.

It is not yet clear what led to the officer firing their weapon.

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated.

