CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The investigation into a Clark County, Indiana judge who pleaded guilty to charges related to his own shooting will remain confidential.

The Indiana Supreme Court rules require that investigations by a Judicial Commission into allegations of misconduct remain confidential.

Chief Public Information Officer Kathryn Dolan said confidentiality exists to ensure the integrity of the investigation. Officials said the findings will only be made public if or when the Commission files discipline charges.

MORE | Clark County judge pleads guilty in parking lot fight outside Indianapolis White Castle

Judge Andrew Adams pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury in connection to a fight and shooting outside an Indianapolis White Castle in May. He received a suspended sentence of 365 days with no probation.

Adams and Judge Bradley Jacobs were both shot in the restaurant parking lot after police said they got into a fight with two other men. Those men, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser are also facing charges in the shooting.

