Kentucky governor makes historic internet investment: 'Internet access is as important as electricity, water and basic services'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A record investment in high-speed internet service is headed to Kentucky.

In a news release, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $386 million will be used to expand internet access to 46 counties in the commonwealth. More than 42,600 homes and businesses are projected to have internet for the first time.

"High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore," he said. "It's a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access."

Beshear awarded 56 grants from he Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund, totaling more than $196 million. Service providers that received the grant will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds.

In June 2022, Beshear announced the first round of funds totaled $89.1 million, and combined with matching funds, it ensured more than 34,000 families and businesses would get internet access.

“Woodford County is making the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever because for today’s education and economy to work for everyone, from our farms to the Kentucky River valley, and especially for our children, internet access is as important as electricity, water and basic services,” Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay said. “We would not be able to deliver high-quality internet without state support and the leadership of Gov. Beshear.”

This isn't the first time Kentucky has seen funding to improve internet access. The commonwealth was also awarded over $1.1 billion in federal grant money.

The billion dollar investment is part of the federal Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program, which is a major section of President Joe Biden's Internet for All initiative.

