'The bridge is being rebuilt': LMPD interim chief talks state of police force with Department of Justice report imminent

"Whether the DOJ is here or not, whether we have a consent decree here or not, it's [about] how we're operating," Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) and the city's new administration prepare for results from a federal probe, Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel says she's prepared to lead the department through whatever reforms may be required.

"I've been telling the department, whether the [Department of Justice] is here or not, whether we have a consent decree here or not, it's [about] how we're operating -- what are our standards? How are we focused on making sure we're building those community relationships? How are we coaching and mentoring our officers on a daily basis?" Gwinn-Villaroel said. "We're working and we're focusing on today and what it looks like tomorrow."

Within 10 days of being sworn in as interim police chief by new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gwinn-Villaroel's department is already facing double-digit homicides to start the new year and grieving families pleading for solutions.

In a one-on-one interview Thursday, the interim police chief told WHAS11 that LMPD is working with community leaders on getting to the root cause and building trust -- which was severed for many following Breonna Taylor's death.

"We need to work together," she said. "We need to hear your ideas. It matters."

Gwinn-Villaroel says the department is around 285-290 officers short, which has been the case for months. She says hiring and retaining quality officers remains a difficult task, but she believes they will see breakthroughs.

"It's the messaging, I know it's the messaging," she said. "We need to let them know that we are operating at a professional level, at a high level."

In former Mayor Greg Fischer's final term, the relationship between him and LMPD was seen as strained. Police officers at times voiced desires for a mayor who'd back them 100%.

We asked Gwinn-Villaroel if she and the police department feel supported by Mayor Greenberg and his new administration.

"Absolutely, absolutely," she said. "He heard it, he got on it, and he's making it happen. And the officers are seeing it, loud and clear. The bridge is being rebuilt."

She continued to say how they "wanted to reinstate our hiring incentive, we wanted to reinstate the relocation bonus, and he's looking into that. He hears that."

And as far as the permanent position of police chief, Gwinn-Villaroel confirms she's putting her hat in the ring.

"My answer would be yes, I'll consider the permanent position," she said. "But it comes with this, [only] if I am the right fit for the Mayor, for this city and for this department. I just want this department to have the best leader possible."

The interim chief told WHAS11 gang and drug activity has played a role in the rate of deadly violence recently, along with conflict management issues where people choose to solve disputes by drawing a gun.

In the coming days, Greenberg said there will be a community-wide, "action-oriented" discussion to ensure all people in Louisville can be part of the conversation to curb violent crime in the city.

