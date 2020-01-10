Yvette Gentry sworn in as Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief

"I know I represent something different to a lot of people being the first woman to take this title. So, I’m not going to short change that.” Yvette Gentry said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native and retired Metro Police veteran Yvette Gentry has been sworn in as interim chief.

During the swear-in ceremony, Chief Gentry said since she had several interviews leading up to this moment, she hadn’t prepared any remarks.

However, she was overcome with the support she had received.

“I know I’m interim, but I know I represent something different to a lot of people being the first woman to take this title. So, I’m not going to short change that” Gentry said. “My niece Aaliyah is here on the front row. She’s been wanting to be a police officer her whole life. So, I understand the responsibility, the things that you all are putting on me are nothing compared to the fact she’s looking at me for the type of example that she deserves to have in her auntie."

Gentry spent 24 years on the police force and retired in 2014. She said her office windows at the department will not be boarded up.