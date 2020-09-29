Interim LMPD chief said arrest of Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott under review

During his Metro Council testimony on Monday, he said the county attorney is reviewing Scott’s case and others arrested Sept. 24.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder said body camera and other video of the arrest of Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott is currently under review.

During his Metro Council testimony on Monday, he said the county attorney is reviewing Scott’s case and others arrested Sept. 24.

Scott was charged with rioting near First Unitarian Church after someone broke a window at the Louisville Free Public Library’s Main Branch and threw a flare inside.

Scott called the charges “bogus.”

Governor Andy Beshear addressed her arrest during his media briefing.

“I think everybody was shocked to even hear about it. She is a fierce advocate for her district. It is hard to believe. I have not seen any of the information about it, but I hope people take a very careful look,” he said.

Her fellow lawmaker, Representative Lisa Willner, is planning to file a bill to change the rioting law calling it Attica’s Law.

