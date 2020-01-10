Mayor congratulates Chief Schroeder on retirement after 23 years with LMPD

Schroeder is retiring to prioritize his family, health and to complete his doctorate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer offered his thanks to outgoing interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder who is retiring after 23 years with the department.

In a statement, Fischer said Schroeder rose to every challenge during his four months as interim chief and "showed that he's a man of character, compassion and courage, exactly the qualities we've needed in a leader during this pivotal moment in our city's history."

Schroeder is retiring to prioritize his family, health and to complete his doctorate.

“For more than two decades, Chief Schroeder has been an indispensable part of Louisville's public safety work, rising from a hardworking patrol officer to the highest position of leadership,” the Mayor said. “I deeply appreciate his commitment to community policing and innovation, and his outstanding work on critical initiatives such as LMPD’s rollout of body cameras, the Police Data Initiative and the Real Time Crime Center.”

Schroeder expressed his gratitude for the mayor's confidence in his leadership and he feels "humbled and incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of LMPD."

Taking Schroeder's place as interim LMPD chief, Former LMPD Deputy Chief Yvette Gentry will be the first woman to serve as chief in the department's history. She will be sworn in October 1 and remain in the role until a permanent chief is hired.

