The celebration of all things pop culture will be back at the Indiana Convention Center June 3-5, 2022.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on PopCon Indy returning for its eighth year.

The celebration of all things pop culture will be back in Indianapolis this summer.

PopCon Indy is taking place at the Indiana Convention Center June 3-5, 2022. Tickets are now on sale, with single-day, three-day and VIP admission options.

"PopCon’s mission is to bring some of the largest names in pop culture to Indianapolis and give creators of all kinds a platform to connect with new audiences," Carl Doninger, president of PopCon Indy, said in a news release. "Our convention prides itself on being open and accepting of everyone, which is why we focus on a variety of different fandoms. There truly is something for everyone at PopCon."

This year's convention also marks PopCon's first official partnership with Indy Pride on Friday, June 3, for Pride Night. Additional LGBTQ+ programming will take place through the weekend.

Here are some of this year's highlights:

Interactive 'Squid Game' competition

Do you have what it takes to survive a series of games based on the Netflix phenomenon "Squid Game?"

And don't worry: There won't be deadly punishments for failing the task, but PopCon Indy will introduce the first-ever PopCon Squid Game.

Over the course of the weekend, participants will play games until there is a final winner. And just like the show, the games will not be revealed ahead of time.

The winner will receive a lifetime three-day pass to PopCon.

Those interested in participating must be 18 or older and a three-day pass holder. VIP Admissions are guaranteed a spot. If there are more submissions than available spots, participants will be randomly chosen.

Click here to sign up and find out more information.

Celebrity guests

More than 30 special guests, including celebrities, YouTube sensations, TikTokers, and gamers, will be in Indianapolis for the first weekend in June.

Special guests include:

Jefferson White, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards from "Yellowstone"

Actor and comedian Tom Arnold from "True Lies" and "Austin Powers"

Jake Abel from "Supernatural" and "Percy Jackson"

Alaina Huffman from "Supernatural" and "Smallville"

Jason Douglas from "The Walking Dead"

Voice actor Roger Craig Smith from "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Assassin's Creed"