Kentucky Science Center receives $25K grant to deepen Louisville's understanding of 'intellectual humility'

The Greater Good Science Center wishes Louisville's science center to feature exhibits in which people recognize when their beliefs might be wrong.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center's "Uniquely Human" exhibit will soon be permanent thanks to a $25,000 grant awarded by the Greater Good Science Center.

This substantial grant is to be used to produce innovative content on the subject of "intellectual humility", or the degree to which people recognize their beliefs might be wrong, according to a Kentucky Science Center press release.

GGSC's Expanding Awareness of the Science of Intellectual Humility initiative is funding the grant, aiming to deepen the community's understanding of intellectual humility, challenging people's perspectives on K-12 education, politics and more.

“When complete, our Uniquely Human experience will encourage visitors to challenge their assumptions and beliefs, be open to learning from the experience of others, and engage in active curiosity about their blind spots," Mike Norman, Kentucky Science Center CEO, said.

The new exhibit will encourage visitors to examine their identities, feelings, ways of thinking and connections to their broader communities, while also gaining perspective on why they may think in certain ways.

The project will explore intellectual humility through take-home conversation guides and by weaving the concept into ongoing programs and web resources.

The permanent version of the "Uniquely Human" exbibit is set to be completed in 2023.

