ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., (WHAS11) -- It's a situation anyone could find themselves in. You are diagnosed with a devastating illness, unable to work and suddenly become uninsured. One Elizabethtown nurse is finding herself in that exact situation.

“Not knowing what to look for, who to ask, where do I go, what direction,” said Misty Elliott.

Misty along with her brother Aron Elliott are on a mission to save their mother’s life. A dining table inside Bonnie Mattingly’s home is covered in laptops, phones, binders and pages upon pages of research and paperwork from The Cleveland Clinic.

"This is our research and command center for the whole situation,” said Aron.

Bonnie has been a labor and delivery nurse for 31 years spending much of her career at Norton Hospital Downtown. Over the last few years, she has worked as a traveling nurse in places like Albuquerque, New Mexico and Reno, Nevada.

"I just love it. That was my calling,” said Mattingly. “I take care of everybody the same way. It don't matter to me who you are, what you've done, where you're going. I'm going to give you the best care I know how and that's pretty much what I've done."

In 1995, Bonnie was one of the thousands of nurses fighting for patient rights taking the fight all the way to Washington. It was a time when Bonnie says patients including new mothers were being discharged from hospitals too soon to receive the care they needed. It was a measure hospital used at the time she says to save money.

"We marched from the capitol to the white house,” said Mattingly. “I knew there was things that they needed that wasn't being provided for them in the allotted time."

At 60 years old she has spent half her life at the bedside of others but now the nurse has become the patient. After a long battle with hepatitis C doctors discovered a mass on Bonnie's liver nearly two years ago. She didn't have to hear the word "cancer.” She knew.

"Waiting for the confirmation didn't change the fact of what I already knew. Because you feel it. You know? You know,” said Mattingly. "I'm so used to taking care of other people it's really hard to let someone else take care of me. Being sick makes it really difficult. I just want to get back to work. I just want to get healthy and go back to work."

Since there is no treatment available, Bonnie’s only hope at survival is a liver transplant. While her name is on the list, her family is looking at become live liver donors for her. Each of them will have to undergo an extensive evaluation to become a donor.

"We've managed to keep her alive this long but cancer doesn't wait,” said Misty who has quit her job to care for her mother full-time.

"I was mentally and financially prepared to make the sacrifices in order to save my mother's life,” said Aron.

He flew to Louisville from Kuwait last week where he lives and works as a contractor. He took medical leave from his employer in the hopes of being a viable donor for his mother.

One hour before his plane landed in Louisville, Misty says she got a call informing her Bonnie’s travel nurse medical insurance contract through COBRA would expire at the end of June and any evaluation for a potential donor or the actual transplant was cancelled.

"When you are facing anything life and death especially with a loved one, hope is all you've got and anything that dashes that hope is catastrophic,” said Misty.

It will be Six months before Bonnie is eligible for Medicare which would cover the life -saving procedure. Six months Bonnie isn't sure she has.

"Yeah maybe I got six months to wait to figure something out or for another option but maybe I don't. Maybe if this cancer decides it's going to take off again, that will be it and I won't be a viable candidate anymore,” said Bonnie.

This woman who spent a lifetime caring for others is now without any option to get the care she needs.

"I can't worry about it. When it's my time, it's my time and that's really the long and short of it. I probably am going to make myself as happy as I can for as long as I can. Spend time with my babies,” said Bonnie.

Still her children continue to fight calling insurance companies and other transplant clinics trying to find anyone that could help because for them no price is too high to save their mom.

"Final arrangements are not an option at this point,” said Misty. "We haven't got to the point where we are ready to accept that that is what has to happen yet. We've still got a fighting chance. I just want to keep having a fighting chance."

Bonnie and her family are working to get a six-month extension through COBRA to cover that gap in insurance. While they have looked at getting insurance through the Healthcare Marketplace, the transplant would not be covered. They are still hoping Aron, Misty or another family member will be viable donors for Bonnie.

