Hours:

Friday, Oct. 5 10-6

Saturday, Oct. 6 10-6

Sunday, Oct. 7 10-5

Welcome/Information Tents:

  • Intersection of 4th and Magnolia Ave.
  • Across from the Art Show trailer at St. James Court and Magnolia Ave.
  • Intersection of Hill St. and St. James Ct.
  • 1432 S. Third Street

Tips for Buyers

  • Legit Court Show artists will have an Exhibitor Button and booth card
  • Vendors on private lawns, private parking lots, and private homes are NOT St. James
  • For Custom Orders, do NOT pay in cash, take a business card, and ALWAYS get a receipt

Artist Types (this link will take you to artist names and booth numbers)

  • Clay, Clothing/Wearable, Crafts, Digital Media, Eclectic, Fiber, Glass, 2D Images, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Mixed Media 2D, Mixed Media 3D, Paper, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, Wood
  • Notable Food/Beverage
  • Desserts on 3rd, Graeter’s, Heine Bros, Scarlet’s Bakery (more in the program)

Click here to see more artist names and their booth numbers.

Other booths

  • Actors Theatre, LMPD Canine Unit (DOGS), Louisville Magzine

Emerging Artists Booth

  • Program started in 2016
  • Artists who have completed formal education, if any, in early stages of career who do not make a significant income selling work and have not done any major shows or fairs

Interesting Booths (this just came from a Facebook search and ones that had ads in the program)

Other important mentions

