Hours:
Friday, Oct. 5 10-6
Saturday, Oct. 6 10-6
Sunday, Oct. 7 10-5
Welcome/Information Tents:
- Intersection of 4th and Magnolia Ave.
- Across from the Art Show trailer at St. James Court and Magnolia Ave.
- Intersection of Hill St. and St. James Ct.
- 1432 S. Third Street
Tips for Buyers
- Legit Court Show artists will have an Exhibitor Button and booth card
- Vendors on private lawns, private parking lots, and private homes are NOT St. James
- For Custom Orders, do NOT pay in cash, take a business card, and ALWAYS get a receipt
Artist Types (this link will take you to artist names and booth numbers)
- Clay, Clothing/Wearable, Crafts, Digital Media, Eclectic, Fiber, Glass, 2D Images, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Mixed Media 2D, Mixed Media 3D, Paper, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, Wood
- Notable Food/Beverage
- Desserts on 3rd, Graeter’s, Heine Bros, Scarlet’s Bakery (more in the program)
Click here to see more artist names and their booth numbers.
Other booths
- Actors Theatre, LMPD Canine Unit (DOGS), Louisville Magzine
Emerging Artists Booth
- Program started in 2016
- Artists who have completed formal education, if any, in early stages of career who do not make a significant income selling work and have not done any major shows or fairs
Interesting Booths (this just came from a Facebook search and ones that had ads in the program)
- Snobhog Studios: Dragon sculptures
- IronPlanet Studios: Paintings of robots
- ReAcoustic: Acoustic amplified speakers (looks like a gramophone, but plays your iPhone)
- Santas by Wade: Handcard Santas/Christmas trinkets
- Ami Povinelli Designs: Glass/Mosaic style art
Other important mentions
- Map PDF
- No pets allowed (other than service animals)
- Volunteer info
- Parking map PDF
Related Links
- Special TARC rides to show
- St. James Court Art Show poster artist K.O. Lewis is Louisville native
- Street closures
© 2018 WHAS-TV