LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Open house tours have started for the 2019 Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year's home has an estimated value of $475,000.

The home is in the beautiful Catalpa Farms neighborhood on Shakes Creek Drive in Fisherville, Ky.

Open house tours will be on weekends lasting until April 7.

9 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays

12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

You can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashely Home Store just by visiting the Open House.

You have until April 11 to get your tickets.

For more information on the Dream Home, click here.