LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Open house tours have started for the 2019 Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
This year's home has an estimated value of $475,000.
The home is in the beautiful Catalpa Farms neighborhood on Shakes Creek Drive in Fisherville, Ky.
Open house tours will be on weekends lasting until April 7.
9 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays
12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays
You can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashely Home Store just by visiting the Open House.
You have until April 11 to get your tickets.