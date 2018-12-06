LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad and his deputy chief have had to move out of their offices after severe flooding forced them out.

The Office of the Mayor told WHAS11 News that cleaning and other repairs are ongoing. Chief Conrad is working in another space at LMPD Headquarters.

According to the Courier-Journal, the flooding was actually caused by raw sewage caused by inmates on the top floor who overflowed their toilets.

The old jail on top of police headquarters is often used when Metro Corrections is full.

The building opened in the 1950s and recently, architect consultants told the city they should demolish it.



