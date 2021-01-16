Lawsuit: Inmates allege Metro Corrections imprisoned them longer than courts ordered

Filed in federal court, one of the inmates said they were held for six days after their charges were dismissed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple former Louisville Metro Corrections inmates are suing the department, alleging officers regularly imprison people longer than is ordered by the courts.

The class action lawsuit, filed in federal court, lays out four different stories.

One includes a woman who was held in jail for six days after her charges were dismissed.

The lawsuit describes a breakdown in record keeping and suggests the system needs to be rebuilt.

WHAS11 News reached out to officials at Metro Corrections but have not heard back.