LMDC: Inmate released from jail after pretending to be someone else

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for a man who escaped Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) last week.

On July 9, Terrell Gray pretended to be someone else in order to be released from jail, according to a criminal complaint. Gray allegedly wore the other person's armband and answered questions about their identity before being released.

Gray was in custody on several charges including fleeing and evading, assault, burglary and wanton endangerment.

The criminal complaint says Gray's whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

