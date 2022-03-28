Man awaiting post-trial hearings following conviction dies at LMDC

This inmate death marks the eighth since November, just one week ahead of a leadership change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another incarcerated person has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC), according to a press release from the city. This is the eighth inmate death since November 2021.

The release says corrections guards found the 50-year-old man unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They took him to the hospital, but he died. His cause of death is currently unknown.

According to LMDC, the man had been in jail since May 2020. He was convicted of multiple crimes last month but was still in the jail on a $100,000 bond while awaiting some post trial hearings. LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

Since the first death in November, current LMDC director Dwayne Clark has come under intense scrutiny. Director Clark has since received two separate votes of no confidence, one from the FOP Lodge and one from Metro Council.

On March 18, Clark announced he was retiring from LMDC.

Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Collins, current commander for the Clark County jail, will take over the role when Clark steps down next week. Lt. Col. Collins previously worked at Metro Corrections.

