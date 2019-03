LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Department of Corrections inmate is facing more charges after attacking a corrections officer.

According to his arrest slip, Dominique Hopson, 18, struck Officer Christopher Lucas twice in the back of the head with a broom handle.

Officer Lucas had to be transported by EMS to the hospital.

Hopson was arraigned on March 1 and his bond is set at $25,000. The judge ordered Hopson to have no contact with the officer.

Hopson's next court date is scheduled for March 11.