LMPD: Man dies in semi truck collision which shut down both sides of I-264

According to LMPD, a driver crossed the median and crashed into a semi truck on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both sides of the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a deadly collision which occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

One man is dead after he drove his car over the median, striking a semi truck on the opposite side of the expressway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to officials, the driver of the car was driving at a "high rate of speed" down I-264 E, lost control of his vehicle, and crossed over the median hitting a semi truck driving on I-264 W head-on.

The impact of the crash caused the semi truck to cross over the median and rest on the I-264 E shoulder.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the driver of the car dead on scene; the driver of the semi truck had no reported injuries.

I-264 East and West near Brownsboro Road are both currently blocked; TRIMARC estimated both roadways will remain closed for the next three to four hours.

Metro police officers, Emergency Medical Services and Louisville Fire are all on scene. LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Significant traffic delays are expected due to this crash.

