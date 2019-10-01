Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after a crash involving a school bus.

The accident was reported at Prentice Street and 17th Street just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries has not been released.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash and, according to MetroSafe, one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story.