LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department said two were injured after an explosion at the UPS distribution center on Blue Sky Parkway in Lexington, Ky. on Wednesday morning, May 30.

The fire department said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. The department says 10 more people are expected to be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Most of the damage occurred to the walls and roof of the building. The fire department said the structural damage was significant.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

BREAKING: Fire crews on the scene of reported explosion at distribution center. https://t.co/uvVPcMUK6z pic.twitter.com/T00Yf4RWRA — ABC 36 News (@ABC36News) May 30, 2018

© 2018 WHAS-TV