Rehabilitated screech owl returned to the skies of Jefferson County

Don't blink or you'll miss it!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Don't blink or you'll miss this rare glimpse at the amazing wildlife in Louisville.

A small group of neighbors gathered to watch as a rehabilitated screech owl was returned to the skies on Friday.

Thought to be a male, he was released in eastern Jefferson County by Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky. Once he had the chance, the owl quickly left for the great outdoors once again.

Neighbors Thorne and Sally Vail provided WHAS11 with some photos of the once injured owl after he was discovered in a driveway in January.

Officials believe the small owl had been hit by a car.

They put him in a box with holes in it and Raptor Rehabilitation came to get him the following day.

"Actually I had misidentified the bird," Thorne Vail said. "I thought it was a miniature great horned owl because I didn't know we had screech owls around here."

Screech owls are common in Kentucky, according to the state Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources.

They typically nest inside holes of trees, but may also live inside a nest box. The bird is known for its loud screech rather than a "hoot" -- hence its name.

You may notice the owl has two little ear tufts on either side of its head.

These tufts, called plumicorns, actually have nothing to do with the owl's hearing and are merely feathers.

"[The ear tufts] are used to show expression or to make them look larger and more threatening when showing aggression," Raptor Rehabilitation said on its website.

The nonprofit helps take care of roughly 350 birds a year, many of which have been hit by a car.

Brigid Kunzler, with Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, said if you ever stumble across an injured bird, you want to get it contained safely.

"Get a towel or blanket, throw it over them, make sure their head is covered, calm them down," Kunzler said. "Calm them down, then you can pick them up like a football, put them in a box with air holes and get them to us."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.