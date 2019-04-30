LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is no shortage of fun events going on in Louisville today as Derby Week ramps up. Here's just a taste of what you can experience tonight with the Kentucky Derby Festival.

The Pegasus Parade is a favorite for a lot of people leading up to the Derby. The official parade doesn't kick off until Thursday, but if you can't wait, you can check out the Parade Preview Party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center.

There will be floats, inflatables, and the royal court. All you need to get in is your Pegasus Pin, but parking will cost $10.

For all the local wine connoisseurs, the Kentucky Proud Wine-Fest is happening Tuesday and Wednesday. Learn more about Kentucky and Indiana's wineries on the Belvedere.

Wine-Fest runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are $50 if you want to drink. Designated drivers can get in for $10.

If wine and inflatables aren't your thing, how about a few games of Texas Hold'em? A few lucky hands could win you $5,000 dollars.

You can check into the Kentucky Derby Festival Texas Hold'em Tournament down at the Waterfront and board the Belle of Cincinnati to play. There is a $125 buy-in for those wishing to participate. For more information and to register for the tournament, head to the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.