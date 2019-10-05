LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is working with police to find out who vandalized part of the race track.

According to a spokesperson for the track, someone threw blue paint on the wall and big screen near the infield gate off South 4th St. on May 9.

A team from Churchill Downs will clean up the paint tomorrow.

The vandalism comes just days after a controversial Kentucky Derby decision. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was disqualified, leaving the first place spot to Country House. The decision remains a topic of contention.

It is not clear if the vandalism is random or in response to the Kentucky Derby 145 result.

