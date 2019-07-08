FRANKFORT, Ky. — On the steps of the state capital, bagpipes coupled with the distant hum of planes overhead.

Everyone’s eyes are turned to the sky.

"I did a lot of research to find a veteran from Kentucky who had passed on this day and unfortunately there is one for almost every single day. There is a lot of guys or girls who have died in Iraq or Afghanistan," Sam Deeds said.

Deeds is one of 25 inductees into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.

He's the ground spotter for two paratroopers landing on the lawn of the capital.



"Today's performance is dedicated to Marine Lance Corporal Chase Comley who is from Lexington Kentucky who was killed on today's date in 2005," he said.

Marine Lance Corporal Comley signed up to serve just one year before. He was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq, just 3 months before his tour was up.

As the 2,000 square foot American Flag waved in the wind, tears of pride on the ground below.



"On the bottom of the big American flag, there is a 32 lb weight. That guy is coming in at anywhere from 15 to 20 miles per hour. We can't safely catch that flag so the flag does hit the ground, but nobody here is like Hurry up and get the flag up. They are just very appreciative," Deeds said.



A viewer in the crowd said, “Today, as I watched the American flag coming down. I'm reminded of the sacrifices that have been made for this country and the bravery that our men and women in uniform have shown for us and I am eternally grateful."

The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Sept. 6 and 7 at the Marriott Griffin Gate Hotel and Resort in Lexington.

This will be the 6th class of the Hall of Fame, with 120 previous honorees.

You can still reserve a seat until August 26th.



