JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — According to a tweet from the Indiana Department of Transportation's Southwest division, State Road 256 is closed at Thompson Rd. due to a police pursuit. The pursuit resulted in a fatal crash.

INDOT says, all lanes are currently closed at this location and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The crash happened west of Madison, Ind.

WHAS11 has a crew heading to the scene and new information will be provided as our team is updated.

