INDIANAPOLIS — Data from the Indiana Gaming Commission shows that the second month of legal sports betting in Indiana saw nearly three times as much money wagered than in its opening month.



A total of $91.7 million was wagered on sports in Indiana during October, compared to $34.5 million in September.



Regulated mobile betting in the state began Oct. 3, bringing in $48 million in sports bets last month. The data also shows sports bets placed at casino windows or kiosks totaled $43.7 million.



Football accounted for the most betting on an individual sport at more than $41 million. More than half of Indiana’s October sports bets went through the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.

The state also brought in nearly $1 million in tax revenue last month.

