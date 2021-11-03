WATCH: Baby giraffe at Indianapolis Zoo enjoys warm weather

The Indianapolis Zoo shared video of 4-month-old calf Kendi stepping out into the public yard for the first time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kendi has made his first public appearance at the Indianapolis Zoo.

The 4-month-old giraffe ventured out into the public yard for the first time, taking advantage of the warmer weather over the past few days.

According to the zoo, Kendi spent several hours exploring every inch of the habitat along with the rest of the giraffe herd.

The zoo reports the calf is now 7 feet 6 inches tall and is expected to be several feet taller by his first birthday.

The zoo said Kendi and the rest of the giraffes will only be out in the public yard for viewing when weather permits since they are sensitive to cold, wet weather.

Kendi was born Nov. 8, 2020 to 3-year-old Kita, He was 137 pounds and about 6 feet tall at birth.

The zoo held a naming contest on its Facebook page, ultimately deciding on Kendi, which is an African name meaning "loved one."