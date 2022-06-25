Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond at about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, which is located southeast of Indianapolis.

HOLTON, Ind. — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking.

Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond at about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Saturday.

Conservation officers were called to the pond, located in the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road, for a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced.

Bustamante's body was recovered from the pond before conservation officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DNR reported his death was under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.