Committee votes against demolishing historic home in New Albany

After a group got a petition to save the home dating back to the Civil War, it went before the Planning and Zoning Committee for a vote Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An effort is underway to preserve a historical home that has been around since the Civil War.

The Smith Family farmhouse, also known as the Zetta May Ranch, has been located on what is now known as Charlestown Road for more than 150 years.

Developers had approached Northside Christian Church, who own the property, saying they wanted to tear it down and put a bank in its place.

New Albany’s Historic Preservation Commission and community members started a petition, receiving 1,800 signatures to save it, but still, the project made its way to the Planning and Zoning Committee on Tuesday.

Committee members voted against the project.

“We have told the developer we are not against developing this property commercially, we just want you to come up with a development scenario that incorporates the house into your plans,” Greg Sekula, southern regional director for Indiana Landmarks, said.

Amanda Frey, who is the granddaughter of a recent owner, said she believed in the goal of saving the home, calling it the “right thing to do.”

“Sometimes it's easy to stand up for the right thing. I felt really good about the decision tonight.”

The vote was a recommendation with the issue still needing to go before New Albany’s City Council.

They may not be discussed until November.

