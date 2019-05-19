SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — After celebrating his birthday with thousands of cards from across the world, World War II veteran Bethel Killman of Scottsburg, Indiana, has died at the age of 100.

In March, Killman went viral with a simple request: he wanted 100 birthday cards by his 100th birthday. Killman and his family said he received thousands of cards by his birthday — some coming from as far away as Ireland and Scotland, others signed from well-known Americans like President George W. Bush.

"People are actually writing stories. I mean, they'll fill up a whole inside of a card, how their fathers or grandfathers or great grandfathers were in WWII at the Battle of the Bulge, and it feels like we're just family. It's overwhelming,” one family member said.

Killman's family said he passed away peacefully at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17. His visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, with his burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky.