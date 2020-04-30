INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are facing federal drug, conspiracy and burglary charges after stealing morphine from the Central Indiana Cancer Center, according to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler.

April Hayworth, a member of the cleaning crew, and Christina Smith allegedly broke into a restricted area and stole 30 carpujects of morphine on April 14, 2020. Agents also said PPE and other medical supplies were stolen – seven boxes of Isolation masks, 50 tubs of Sani-wipes, ten containers of soap, 20 bottles of hand sanitizer, eight bottles of air deodorizer and six tubs of bleach wipes.

Investigators believe Smith planned to sell the morphine. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop, and officers found 29 carpujects of morphine in the vehicle.

“It is absolutely shameful with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that Ms. Hayworth and Ms. Smith would burglarize the Central Indiana Cancer Centers and steal a significant amount of morphine and personal protective equipment.” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon.

Hayworth and Smith each face up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000,000.

