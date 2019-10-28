NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found floating in the Ohio River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers received a report of a body floating in the river upstream of New Albany around 4 p.m. The body of a woman was recovered around 5 p.m.

The Floyd County coroner took possession of the body and an autopsy will be performed.

