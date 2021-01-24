Woman walks away from severe crash on I-65 in southern Indiana, police say

The woman’s vehicle was a complete loss with all four seats exposed, the roof and right side of the vehicle ripped off following the crash on Jan. 21.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up after a driver walk away from a severe crash in Clark County.

They say the crash happened Jan. 21 and the driver may have been distracted when she got onto the southbound lanes of I-65 using a merge lane and then slammed into the back of a tractor trailer.

The woman’s vehicle was a complete loss with all four seats exposed, the roof and right side of the vehicle ripped off.

Police said the woman walked away uninjured and they are urging people to let this be a lesson.

"We were just flabbergasted to see that the driver unbuckled, and then crawled out the side of the vehicle. So it was miracle, but also the fact that she was properly buckled into the vehicle and the safety systems in those cars do work many time, even in a dramatic crash like this if you use them properly," Sergeant Carey Huls said.

According to police almost half of all fatal crashes in Indiana involve someone in the car not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said that buckle can save your life.

