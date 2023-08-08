ISP: Southern Indiana woman shoots man pointing gun at husband

Indiana State Police said the victim's wife took action after witnessing the suspect grabbing her husband and forcing him to the ground Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in southern Indiana after police said he allegedly held another man at gunpoint.

The incident happened at a home on Organ Springs Road in Salem around 6:30 p.m.

Indiana State Police said Michael Chastain drove through the front yard, got out of the car, grabbed the homeowner and forced him to the ground. That's when police said Chastain pulled out a weapon and pointed at the man's head.

Investigators said the victim’s wife witnessed what was happening from inside the home. She grabbed her gun and shot Chastain.

He was transported to Saint Vincent Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ISP said the case will go to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

