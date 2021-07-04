Woman, multiple children injured in car crash in New Albany

All five people in the car were transported to hospitals in Louisville. Two of the children, five and eight, are considered to be in critical condition.

NEW ALBANY, Ind — According to a release from the New Albany Police Department (NAPD), a woman and four children were injured in a car crash on State Street.

Police say around 2:15 p.m. emergency responders discovered a Chevrolet Traverse heavily damage in the 600 block of State Street in downtown. In the car were a 30-year-old woman and four children aged five, eight, 10 and 13.

The woman was transported to University of Louisville Hospital while all four children were taken to Kosair Children's Hospital.

At this time, the condition of the woman is unknown, and two of the children are considered to be in critical condition. The two others were less injured, police say.

There was a second vehicle involved in the incident of which the occupants were not injured.

“We are very interested in learning exactly what led to this crash," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. "It is too soon in the investigation to make any assumptions to what actions led to this crash but I am confident our investigators will reveal the cause. Obviously our thoughts are with those injured with the hopes of speedy recovery."

The incident is under investigation by the New Albany Police Department.

