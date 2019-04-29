COLUMBUS, Ind. — A woman was killed early Monday morning when she was hit by a semi on the interstate.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the woman was struck in the construction zone on I-65 just north of the Bartholomew-Jackson county line around 3:45 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said that what they believe is the woman's car got stuck in a muddy area in the median. The crash is being investigated by Indiana State Police.

The woman's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

