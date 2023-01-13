Woman found guilty in fatal 2021 Jeffersonville laundromat stabbing

Yolanda Moore was just an hour away from finishing her shift and had just FaceTimed her daughter before she was killed.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A woman was found guilty of murder more than a year after Yolanda Moore was stabbed to death inside a Jeffersonville laundromat where she worked.

On Aug. 27, 2021, officers responded to the Coin Laundry after a employee called 911, saying she was being chased by an armed woman.

Police said Moore was unable to get away from her attacker before she was stabbed. First responders attempted to save her life, but she died from her injuries.

Moore was just an hour away from finishing her shift. She and her daughter had just FaceTimed, the family said.

Bystanders helped police identify Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, and she was taken into custody.

According to court records, Gales has a lengthy history in Clark County including theft, criminal trespassing, intimidation and criminal mischief.

According to the probable cause affidavit when Gales was arrested, she told an officer, "I don't regret my actions and I will just have to take whatever consequences come from this and it is as simple as that."

Over a year later, the Clark County jury found Gales guilty after the two-day trial, according to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Gales is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

